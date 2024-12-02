In the heart of Brisbane, Tim Stewart Architects has masterfully woven a contemporary narrative into the fabric of a pre-war Queenslander, birthing Sefton House. This architectural tapestry meticulously balances respect for the past with an audacious vision for the future, resulting in a home that speaks volumes about 21st-century living.

The existing Queenslander facade on Liverpool Road stands proudly, its weatherboard a testament to bygone eras. Its heritage is meticulously preserved, a silent storyteller whispering tales of generations past. Then, a bold counterpoint emerges: two sleek, black pods grafted onto the rear, their clean lines and contemporary materials announcing a new chapter. This deliberate juxtaposition isn't mere aesthetic play; it's a conversation between eras, a harmonious coexistence of old and new.

Stepping inside Sefton House is akin to entering a carefully curated narrative. A double-height void pierces the heart of the home, flooding the living spaces with natural light and expansive sky views. Sunlight dances across exposed brickwork, casting playful shadows that add depth and texture. To counter this airy expansiveness, the kitchen and dining area intentionally embrace a lower ceiling, creating a sense of human scale and intimacy.

As the narrative unfolds, the ground beneath your feet subtly dips, leading you towards the sunken lounge. Here, the ceiling recedes further, expanding your peripheral vision to encompass framed sections of the sky. Sunlight filters through high-level brick screening, painting the space in a dappled mosaic of light and shadow – a sensory experience that invites you to linger and soak in the tranquillity.

But creating this haven wasn't without its challenges. The site's natural slope towards the street threatened to engulf the rear outdoor space, transforming it into a sunken well. Tim Stewart Architects ingeniously countered this by incorporating carefully curated steps, seamlessly bridging the level difference and ensuring the outdoor area remains private and inviting.