Acting as a circuit breaker of sorts amongst an atypical Canberra streetscape, SALO is the reworking of a mid-century Ken Oliphant home that Thursday Architecture Founder Steven Cetrtek has translated into a contemporary dwelling for an ambitious family.

The property was acquired by the family in 2016 who believed the home had the potential to be restored and resonate much of Canberra’s mid-century suburban history. Cetrtek set about ensuring the home was contemporarily styled, without stepping on the toes of Oliphant’s original design.

The home, seemingly futuristic in a sense despite its mid-century characteristics, features a bold facade that combines concrete, brick and panelling to create texture and form. When moving through the entryway, an open courtyard with a curved concrete wall and adjacent water feature offer a greeting to those passing by.

The exterior facade has been left largely untouched by Cetrtek, with the layout of the front rooms also remaining as is. Moving through the front of the house, an open plan kitchen, dining and living space, that transitions seamlessly onto an outdoor terrace, underlines the contemporary touch Cetrtek has given the dwelling. The home was subtly extended with three new bedrooms to take advantage of the north facing, private and verdant backyard and minimise street noise. The outdoor terrace is completely covered, providing shade from the sun and shielding the inhabitants from inclement weather.

The interior of the home is subtly sectioned into three volumes made to suit the topography of the site. The lower level accommodates the master bed suite and formal lounge room. The mid-level includes the living, dining, kitchen space that flows out to the terrace and yard and pool area. The upper level accommodates the kids rooms and associated spaces.

The internal palette features a blend of natural stone and terrazzo, directly inspired by mid-century design but still contemporarily styled. The interior mimics much of the external facade, with a bright palette designed to ensure the house remains welcoming and luminous throughout all stages of the day.

Respectful to the mid-century nuances the home possesses, Thursday Architecture has given SALO a much needed contemporary touch up. SALO has seen its floorplate reworked and its textural palette refined, giving it a modern day feel while still remaining true to its original design intention.