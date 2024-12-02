Sitting on a corner block, the Edwardian stylings of Ruckers Hill House have been given a contemporary touch up by Studio Bright, with the practice adding a two floor extension to the rear of the building providing its inhabitants with a place to grow, not just necessarily to merely live.

The house features a range of flexible elements that give the young family the ability to pursue their creative endeavours at will, working closely with Studio Bright to piece together a domicile that marries Edwardian architecture, contemporary flourishes and the desire to let the mind run free. The original home has been restored, with the new living pavilion home to an open-plan living area on the ground floor, and a multi-purpose space on the first. Old and new is stitched together by a link of Roman characteristic, that could quite easily act as a poolside chaise, veranda to a garden and even at times an indoor cricket pitch. A pool that resembles a Roman bath has been constructed thanks to the design by Studio Bright creating enough room for it to be implemented. A garden that reinforces the need to connect with green spaces also features outside.

Apart from general refurbishments, the original dwelling has seen much of its character revived by Studio Bright. The aluminium window frames that were incorporated in a previous renovation have been replaced, and skirting boards restored to the original, Edwardian shape. The fireplaces have also made a return in a bid to keep the house quintessentially Edwardian. Each bedroom now is an ensuite, but the bathrooms are not entirely Edwardian, with smatterings of colour featuring within each wash space.

The new pavilion is where much of Studio Bright’s work was focused. Its white brick exterior is of a contemporary nature, but remains true to the Edwardian qualities of the existing domicile. Rooms have been carefully tailored to suit the creative interests of each family member, with a range of versatile elements that ensure the spaces play a utility role serving multiple purposes. The living room is a space for music, with a thick deep green curtain juxtaposing the light hued wood battens that line the walls that is stylistically outstanding, but also acts as a curtain that gives the kids a quasi-theatre to put on shows with. The sitting room is perched upon a curved plinth that gives it a stage-esque likeness.

The first floor is also home to a dining area that sits in the corner, and a breakfast bar that sits out of a partition wall. A meshed metal wall hugs the rear of the dining area that creates a shadowy visual to onlookers outside with the lights on after sunset.

The upper floor’s multi-purpose spaces include a library, guest room, study and an extra sitting area. The floor is reached via a suspended staircase, which is quite the visual in itself due to its unconventional nature. There are two courtyards placed at the back of the first floor extension that are lined with a range of planter boxes.

Ruckers Hill House is certainly a salient object that will grab the attention of any onlooker on the street, but what lies inside is very much the starring role. The interior palette and textural considerations made by Studio Bright have created something completely unique. While the extension is not Edwardian by design, the link acts as a time machine of sorts, and teleports its inhabitants and their guests through one architectural period to another. An impeccably refurbished and extended home, Ruckers Hill House shows you don’t have to play by the rules of what’s come before to keep a house consistent with its classic themes.