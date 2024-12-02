An unremarkable commercial precinct in Manly has been reinvigorated by CHROFI to become Ruby Lane, a vibrant mixed-use tower comprising five three-bedroom loft apartments with a commercial precinct on the ground floor.

The former building was not aligned with the streetscape and required a rethink in order for the building to become compatible with its surroundings. As well as this, the way the building was setback from the road made for an out of scale pedestrian experience and effectively prevented the building from meaningfully contributing to the life of the street.

In order to mitigate the issue of the building’s incongruent scale, CHROFI devised a new facade for one side of the building’s frontage which made it responsive to the rhythms of the street. The contemporary addition is clearly influenced by modern teachings, but remains harmonious with the existing architecture through referencing the geometry in its form.

The structure’s profile was extruded by CHROFI to the street to protect an outdoor dining terrace on the street. The extrusion makes for stronger street activation and an intimate dining experience.

Each apartment is split over two levels, with the pitched roof used to its full potential to make for double height spaces filled with natural light. The clean yet assured interior features timber floors, exposed brick walls and custom internal windows which makes for a functional and comfortable living experience.

CHROFI’s minimalist design approach has resulted in a far more connective and contemporary space that interacts with its surroundings far better than it once did. The mixed-use dwelling has been thoughtfully altered to become congruent with the streetscape, with its updated interiors raw and robust.