Minimalistic Apartment

Roseneath Street Apartment celebrates minimalistic design in all of its restrained glory.

Located within a 1970s commercial building that has been repurposed as a residential dwelling, the Clifton Hill apartment was purchased by Studio Goss’ client before the conversion. The practice was involved in the process from day dot, overseeing the transformation from a tired to a refreshed, sleek apartment space.

The brutalist facade of the building influenced much of Studio Goss’ design. Exposing the off-form concrete walls that were concealed with cladding, the apartment has a certain sense of assuredness it didn’t possess previously. The floor has also been lowered by 1.5 metres which has ultimately created a spacious living area that remains out of sight from street level.

A terrace is accessed via a concertina glass door which features a number of plantations. The door can be covered by a grey curtain, not too dissimilar in colour to the concrete walls, furthering privacy for the inhabitants. The kitchen features a concrete island bench that maintains the robust textural palette. Concrete has been utilised for a wall niche that houses the stove and a number of other appliances.

Complementing the vigorous qualities of the concrete is the implementation of white oakwood, which is utilised for the apartment’s cabinetry and floorboards that brings a sense of warmth to the space. A concrete staircase, poured in-situ, leads to a bedroom and bathroom. Remaining true to minimalist sensibilities, the furniture curation remains reserved and assured, with two grey sofas, a small circular coffee table and a green armchair located within the living room, a pair of cream-coloured stools sitting underneath the concrete benchtop.

Bringing a sense of conviction and contemporary understanding to a confused space, Studio Goss have stripped back (literally) Roseneath Street Apartment to its core and unsheathed its true character. The apartment space is the beneficiary of a number of tweaks enacted by the practice that allow for practical living and a place to unwind within the same residence.

Project Summary
LocationClifton Hill, VIC
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectStudio Goss
PhotographerKane Jarrod
