From the architect:

Aria Property Group, in collaboration with renowned architects Bates Smart, have completed their groundbreaking residential project in Kangaroo Point, Queensland. This visionary development seamlessly merges distinctive architecture with a commitment to sustainability, community and livability, setting a new standard for urban living in Brisbane.

Reaching 12 storeys high, Rivière is home to 122 apartments and features a mix of two, three and four bedroom residences with resort style amenities. The distinctive architecture embodies its unique location in Brisbane, personifying the geometric form of the Kangaroo Point Cliffs. Immaculately detailed screens, warm timber soffits and lush native landscaping introduce an innovative approach to residential design in the River City.

The project originated as a result of a developer-run design competition, with Aria Property engaging in extensive conversations with the architects to bring their innovative ideas to life. Bates Smart successfully embarked on a journey to create a building that would not only embrace the unique location of Kangaroo Point, but also solve the challenge of maximising river views while dealing with neighbouring constraints.

The architectural concept for this project draws inspiration from the angular faceted cliff faces of Kangaroo Point. The building’s design directs views toward the river and the city. It also plays with light and shadow, creating a dynamic and visually stunning facade.

Bates Smart Director Guy Lake says one of the project’s distinguishing features is the use of natural materials, with breezeblock and glazed brick forming a significant part of the building’s exterior.

“This approach, rare in Queensland’s residential architecture, brings warmth and character to the design while ensuring the building will age gracefully.”

Working closely with Vicki Barclay of local landscape architects RPS Group, the design challenged traditional approaches to landscaping. “Instead of the ubiquitous tropical resort-style gardens, we developed a native, grassland and forest-inspired landscape that enhanced the project’s connection to its natural surroundings,” says Vicki.

One of the most innovative aspects of the design is the incorporation of perforated screen doors at every apartment entry, allowing residents to open their apartment doors and create cross-ventilation in the corridors. This design not only enhances natural ventilation, but also fosters a sense of community among residents.

Bates Smart Interior Design Director Brenton Smith emphasised the unique approach taken by Aria as an asset owner with a deep investment interest in quality and longevity.

“Aria’s focus on creating immersive spaces within the community and fostering well appointed communities was a driving force behind our collaboration. Aria’s commitment to a parallel design philosophy aligned seamlessly with Bates Smart’s ethos, ultimately leading to a successful outcome,” says Brenton.

When delving into the interior design and materiality, Brenton describes the project as an ‘urban retreat’. The concept revolved around creating an urban sub-tropical interior environment that offered a relaxed and inviting atmosphere, allowing residents to enjoy the city views while feeling like they were in a serene oasis. This focus on the owner’s experience, rather than just the guest experience, is what sets Rivière apart. The lobby, in particular, exemplifies this unique approach.

Doubling as a spacious lounge and casual workspace, it encourages community among residents and also features a garden journey that connects the indoors to outdoors.

The rooftop pool’s infinity edge was designed to resemble a natural rock pool, providing a stunning visual element that draws inspiration from far north Queensland. The pool itself is meticulously crafted with terrazzo tiles pieced together as a mosaic, to reference the stone pattern of the nearby cliffs.

Rivière’s uniqueness lies in its innovative approach to urban living, combining an urban retreat concept with subtropical architecture. It offers residents an exceptional blend of city living and serene retreat, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Sustainability was a key consideration in the design, with high-quality materials used sparingly to maintain an elegant and restrained feel that harmonised with the subtropical architecture.

Aria Property Development Director Brent Liddell attributed the success of the partnership to Bates Smart’s and Aria’s mutual inspiration.

“Our vision was to create an iconic façade that strategically accentuated volume and space. Bates Smart’s understanding of our brief resulted in a visually captivating masterpiece that elevates the skyline of Brisbane,” says Liddell.