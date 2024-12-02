Logo
Riverview House

A place for everything and the provision to conceal the ordinary items of daily life to give a sense of calm and space, to provide the feeling of being in a holiday home.

From the architect:

‘De-clutter my life!’ was the overriding theme to our client’s brief.

To avoid complicated planning interruptions to an extremely tight construction programme, the client brief was to provide a practical solution completely within the existing building envelope, developed with a visual emphasis on light timbers and white surfaces.

Project Summary
LocationSandy Bay, TAS
Year2016
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectStudio Ilk
PhotographerDion Robeson
