Riverview House

From the architect:

‘De-clutter my life!’ was the overriding theme to our client’s brief.

A place for everything, and the ability to conceal the ordinary items of daily life to give a sense of calm and space and to provide the illusion that you are always at the holiday home.

To avoid complicated planning interruptions to an extremely tight construction programme, the client brief was to provide a practical solution completely within the existing building envelope, developed with a visual emphasis on light timbers and white surfaces.