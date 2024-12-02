river house chelmer

Extending a quintessential weatherboard home, Furminger Architecture looked to preserve the existing dwelling and then wrap it with masonry walls akin to an abandoned relic.

Concrete and brick walls were utilised to forge courtyards and spaces. Rooms inside open to gardens outside, in a bid for the occupants to immerse themselves among the landscape. Entries and courtyards have been configured in such a way that the home can be utilised as a residence for multi-generational or unrelated occupants.

Furminger was also tasked with constructing the dwelling, becoming more of a sculptor than a contractor. Precast concrete flooring was used for the roof, with concrete panels making up exterior walls. Five assorted bricks form the facade, with stones and sands curated specifically to match the colour palette.