Sitting behind a Victorian heritage terrace house, Ben Callery Architects’ contemporary addition to Rise House underlines the ingenuity of modern architecture.

In an attempt not to overshadow the neighbours and maintain the heritage design language of the home, twin parabolic roofs sit atop the extension. Skylights and highlight windows make for an influx of natural light, dealing with the challenge of double storey terraces on each side of the dwelling. The intrusions also strengthen the connection between occupants on each level and views of the sky and landscape.

Natural light floods in from the east thanks to the northern neighbouring property’s stepped down parapet. The roof rakes down to the south in order to deal with overshadowing from the neighbouring property.

The heritage facade of the existing dwelling has been restored. Inside, the palette is fine-tuned to enhance the spectacle of natural light. White surfaces feature throughout, with the striation of the lining boards accentuate the twist in the ceiling.Timber floors and cabinetry complement the light-soaked interior, while exposed brickwork ensures the heritage character stays intact. A roof deck provides a viewing platform for trees and rooftops and provides an opening for ventilation.