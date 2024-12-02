Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Restoring an old bluestone house on the Yass River

Restoring an old bluestone house on the Yass River

Located on the site of an original farmhouse built in the 1800s, the Moss River House presents as a collection of stone, glass and timber buildings running across the landscape towards the Yass River.

27187.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27188.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27189.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27190.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27191.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27192.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27193.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27194.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27195.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27196.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27197.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27198.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27199.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27200.jpg

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27218.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27219.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27220.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

27221.png

sharestar

1 of 18 slides

blue stone architecture

From the architect:

Located on the site of an original farmhouse built in the 1800s, the Moss River House presents as a collection of stone, glass and timber buildings running across the landscape towards the Yass River. Two new living pavilions are separated from the remnant stone cottages by a simple glazed link structure and the natural materials of timber and stone are used throughout to integrate these new pavilions with the historic character of the cottages.

The refurbished stone cottages function as entry portals, flanking the arrival point through a solid timber pivoting door of massive proportions. Local field stone blade walls enclose and define the new interior spaces, extending into the landscape to connect the building to the site. Roofs are articulated as horizontal planes supported by exposed steel columns. The farmhouse has an honest approach to its materials and structure – the rugged character of stone, solid timber and steel remains true to the rural setting while refinement is found in detailing and a sense of transparency; of living in the landscape.

bluestone architecture

Perhaps the best description of the project is by the client herself:

“We had a long-held dream to one day restore the old bluestone homestead ruins on our working farm. It had to be a practical home that provided for our extreme summer and winter temperatures.

"We were thrilled that our architect loved the ruins and his enthusiasm for designing a home that incorporated the old house was infectious. Fortunately for us his initial sketches were both stunning and practical. Our home, with views of the surrounding farmland, grazing livestock and the flowing Yass River is a pleasure to live in.”

Project Summary
LocationYass, NSW
Year2017
StatusComplete
Size318 m²
Credits
ArchitectCOX Architecture
PhotographerDouglas Mark Black
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap