Restoring an old bluestone house on the Yass River

From the architect:

Located on the site of an original farmhouse built in the 1800s, the Moss River House presents as a collection of stone, glass and timber buildings running across the landscape towards the Yass River. Two new living pavilions are separated from the remnant stone cottages by a simple glazed link structure and the natural materials of timber and stone are used throughout to integrate these new pavilions with the historic character of the cottages.

The refurbished stone cottages function as entry portals, flanking the arrival point through a solid timber pivoting door of massive proportions. Local field stone blade walls enclose and define the new interior spaces, extending into the landscape to connect the building to the site. Roofs are articulated as horizontal planes supported by exposed steel columns. The farmhouse has an honest approach to its materials and structure – the rugged character of stone, solid timber and steel remains true to the rural setting while refinement is found in detailing and a sense of transparency; of living in the landscape.

Perhaps the best description of the project is by the client herself:

“We had a long-held dream to one day restore the old bluestone homestead ruins on our working farm. It had to be a practical home that provided for our extreme summer and winter temperatures.

"We were thrilled that our architect loved the ruins and his enthusiasm for designing a home that incorporated the old house was infectious. Fortunately for us his initial sketches were both stunning and practical. Our home, with views of the surrounding farmland, grazing livestock and the flowing Yass River is a pleasure to live in.”