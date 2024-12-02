Reinvigorating a classic 1960s modernist house

In a celebration of classic modernist design, the owners of this 1960s home sought to reinvigorate it through some minor upgrades.

Brief

The clients were happy with the home’s overall layout and design, however there was a lack of indoor-outdoor connection and the house was beginning to look its age. The brief was to improve the indoor-outdoor connection, while also restoring and enhancing the home in line with the original architect’s intent.

Design and response

Influences from legendary Brazilian architect, Oscar Niemeyer, can be seen throughout the house. For example, this is particularly evident in the voluptuous form of the concrete awning that covers the entry.

These influences, as well as the home’s broader modernist design elements, continue to exist in the form of carefully restored original features such as the single stringer and cantilevered switchback stair, and the sinuous curved ceiling bulkheads in the lounge, dining and kitchen spaces.

The renovation is most evident in the home’s communal spaces. Skylights were added, and walls and heavily framed windows were removed to make way for floor-to-ceiling and glass windows, which can be opened to draw in fresh air and natural light, while also creating a connecting between the interior and exterior rooms. This connection is further enhanced by a restrained colour palette that allows the natural beauty of the landscape architecture to shine.

Key products/suppliers