Reinvigorating a period home in Glen Iris

This pared-back aesthetic brings a contemporary edge to this spacious residence designed with family gatherings in mind.

The clients are a retired couple who previously downsized to a large penthouse after their adult children left home. After becoming grandparents, they wished to return to a generously sized home with a pool and backyard where their grandchildren could play, and their kids could come and go as they pleased.

Hidden behind the existing building, Luke Fry says the home’s updated design responds to its context via a connecting glass link.

This allows both the period home and the new pavilion to co-exist respectfully on the same site. The pavilion hugs the southern boundary, which maximises the northern light into the home and landscaped areas, including the pool,” he says.

The design of the Glen Iris house showcases the firm’s trademark edited spaces featuring simple forms, while the rear pavilion curves were inspired by the existing arches at the front of the home. The green kitchen and carpet were driven by the clients who were keen to incorporate colour.

“My favourite element of the project is the curved concrete rendered walls of the pavilion, and in particular the bullnose rounded corners, which gives an incredibly soft language to an otherwise solid construction,” says Fry.