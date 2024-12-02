Reimagining a home for adaptable living and passive design

Brunswick House is the re-imagining of an existing home to represent the life and values of its owner.

The brief

The brief involved extending the living area and study into the garden to provide an improved outdoor connection and increase natural light.

A unique touch

“The modest scale of the project contains a density of thought and richness of detail that slowly reveal themselves over time through repeated use and contemplation,” says the architect.

“The quality of light, acoustics, durability and consideration of functional requirements and changing environmental qualities throughout the year combine to create a compelling and inviting sense of peace and a gentle atmosphere that invites people, light, fresh air and use to become part of the space.”

Design solution

The space has been designed to be adaptive, responding to the weather, time of year and different uses throughout the day.

To forge a connection with the garden, the living room has been fitted with sliding glazed doors that open up to reveal a large cantilevered corner where dogs and people can wander in and out. The living space effectively becomes a large verandah.

Passive design principles have been employed with consideration of the Victorian climate, creating a comfortable environment year-round.

Local Australian materials have been used in the build, including timber veneer, Victorian ash and bluestone. The combination of native materials with the existing native garden gives the home warmth and a uniquely Australian quality.