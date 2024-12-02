Redfern House

From the architect:

The owners of a run down and dated property in Redfern worked closely with Thodey Design to transform the space into a contemporary home that was able to accommodate the next stage of family life. The result is a dramatic reimagining of a traditional street facing terrace in the trendy Sydney suburb. Set on a small plot, relative to its inner-city location, the brief was to open up the existing home, build up a level and to create a light-filled sanctuary for the homeowners and their three young children.

Homeowner Drew Mansur, Co-Founder of TileCloud, describes the style of the home as ‘warm coastal’ with modern Australian vibes, and worked closely with interior designer Kate Lawrence to achieve this look. A perfect match for their current family dynamic, the home exudes a relaxed and livable ambience, delivered through a minimal aesthetic that has been injected with warmth throughout.

The existing home lacked flow and cohesion, its layout had a rabbit warren feel of long corridors and closed off rooms and it required a sophisticated rework of the floorplan in order to meet the homeowners’ vision. Council restraints meant the traditional exterior features of the heritage home needed to be retained, but otherwise the home has gone through a complete transformation, with the interiors having been ripped out and rebuilt.

“The heritage house was originally tired and dated so we knew it had to be a big transformation to create the desired finish,” Mansur says. “Lots of closed off rooms and a long windowless corridor, left the place feeling gloomy and closed in.”

The stunning new dwelling consists of two bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level with the downstairs comprising of a primary bedroom with ensuite, a guest bathroom, powder room and laundry as well as an open plan living, kitchen, dining area that flows seamlessly through to an outdoor oasis, complete with swimming pool and a separate garage/studio for guests.

Sleek lines and a neutral colour palette are some of the defining features of the home, which have been softened through warm neutral tones, textured finishes and curved interior elements. Natural light was a key factor in creating the desired ambience at Redfern House and the home has been punctuated with skylights throughout. A huge window in the upstairs hallway and large sliding doors on the ground level also work to capitalise on the light flow, opening up the home beautifully.

A major move for the interior floorplan was to move the original front entrance of the home to the side, which enabled a more cohesive flow, and maximised the communal spaces. The new entry way from the exterior now features a curved brick, which works to soften the cooler grey exterior tones.

Being the heart of the home, the kitchen was a major part of the renovation and features crafty niches and integrated appliances. A curved benchtop creates a sense of flow and cohesion in the open plan space and works alongside other common elements in the scheme such as rounded furnishing.

Textured accents bring character to the palette and work to achieve the consistently warm and inviting aesthetic of the home. The children’s bedroom and baby’s nursery each incorporate fun and whimsical designs choices, in keeping with the mood of the home.

While the master bedroom suite comprises a classic colour combination of oatmeal and royal blue, underlined through a mix of natural textures.

“It is such a joy to be living in our finished home and to see our vision realised. We gained plenty of inspiration from a massive mood board of amazing projects from Kate Lawrence, Kyal and Kara, The Stables, Josh and Jenna and Thodey Design, just to name a few,” says Drew.

“We felt inspired by their beautifully finished interiors, and overall timeless, yet contemporary feel and feel satisfied that we’ve achieved the same in our own home.”