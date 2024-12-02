From the architect:

Designed by CAPA, RZB House has been developed on a narrow lot to maximise the landscape experience from within the house.

The upper floors are elevated as a viewing platform with views of the adjacent lake and the living areas deeper within the site provide a clear outlook and relationship to the rear courtyard landscape and plunge pool. A notable part of the client brief was to produce a residence of high sustainability credentials, and specifically to eliminate the need for an air conditioning system.

Recycle timber was utilised as formboards to the front elevated planter structure, giving the form a unique and individual finish. The softening of the ribbing finish to the concrete was achieved due to the slight cupping of the timber boards.

Cooling ponds were strategically located adjacent to ventilated openings to allow for passive cooling throughout the home. The form for the roof acts as a thermal chimney to expel hot air during the warmer months and allow the occupants to passively monitor and control the residences internal environment.