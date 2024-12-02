Tribe Studio Architects’ Queens Park House has seen a former Californian Bungalow completely reworked by the practice to suit the needs of its eastern Sydney clientele.

With a keen eye on maintaining the original charm and neighbourhood context, Tribe Studio embarked on a thoughtful alteration and addition to cater to the clients' aspirations for enhanced living space and a stronger connection to the outdoors.

The design ingeniously concealed a new upper level within an appropriately scaled extension to the main home. This innovative approach seamlessly merged old and new, converting the conventional suburban house into a light-filled courtyard-style dwelling. The addition of a new rear-lane garage with a studio above further elevated the functionality and aesthetic appeal of the property.

The exterior of the house beautifully combines heritage elements with a contemporary touch. From the street, the transformation is subtly hinted at through layered gable roof lines, a far cry from the typical modern bolt-on extensions. The rear volume cleverly integrates with the old roofline, showcasing incremental height through artful layers of terracotta-tiled roofs, culminating in a distinctive wall veiled in blackened timber.

Inside, the house exudes both elegance and humility. The interiors are adorned with custom-built walnut joinery, imparting a sense of richness and warmth to the kitchen and living spaces. The design not only met the client's desire for additional space but also catered to their need for flexible accommodation, making room for growing children or ageing parents.

Tribe Studio's material language pays homage to the original details while infusing a contemporary touch. Recycled bricks and charred timber screens reinterpret the existing facade, showcasing a harmonious blend of old and new.

The ground floor interiors exude an Interwar palette, featuring painted brickwork and walnut joinery, while the first floor abstracts the original house forms through innovative roof-within-roof layers, tunnels, and voids, all illuminated by borrowed light bouncing off pristine white walls. The result is a dwelling that seamlessly marries history and modernity, creating a truly exceptional living experience.