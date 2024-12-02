Logo
queen & collins BVN kerstin thompson

Queen & Collins

Kerstin Thompson Architects & BVN have integrated three heritage buildings and a 34-storey office tower to create Queen & Collins.

Breathing life into a historic gothic building in the heart of Melbourne, Kerstin Thompson Architects and BVN have integrated three heritage buildings and a 34-storey office tower to create Queen & Collins, a new 34,000 sqm commercial precinct.

Featuring a series of courtyards and laneways, the ground plane invites occupants to explore their surroundings. The layered design offers historic and contemporary character with the implementation of pink granite cladding complemented by venetian render, marble, basalt and granite finishes.

The tower’s mezzanine offers over 1,000 sqm of bookable facilities ideal for casual interactions, moments of solitude or events. End of trip facilities and retail and dining precincts further the amenities on offer for occupants.

A space at the Safety Deposit Building dubbed The Studio offers yoga and pilates classes. A hotel-style service desk makes work-related tasks seamless for those who utilise the building. In terms of dining, Sydney’s NOMAD Group has acquired the former Melbourne Stock Exchange space for a new hospitality offering, which is characterised by marble columns, high ceilings and stained glass windows. A hidden bar in the basement also shapes up as one of the city’s best kept secrets when it reaches completion.

Project Summary
LocationMelbourne, VIC
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectKerstin Thompson Architects
PhotographerEmma Cross
