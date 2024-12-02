Logo
Project Brunswick: a modular model for tempered sympathy

It’s possible to be sympathetic without being consumed. In this respect, Project Brunswick is a bit of a model citizen.

It’s possible to be sympathetic without being consumed. In this respect, Project Brunswick is a bit of a model citizen. The Modscape-designed home extension in Melbourne’s inner-north is a dramatic departure from the materiality and tone of the original home, but its scale is a respectful nod to both its predecessor and the broader streetscape.

HERO.jpg

According to the project team, it was how the extension read in elevation that was the top priority of both client and designers. Although the black-clad cube form of the addition surpasses the original build and towers over its brickform border fence, it is not by much. Somehow, the contrast of its black Colorbond against the original brick heightens the sense of sensitivity, as an out and proud admission of difference.

In the words of the design team, Project Brunswick refuses to be “inauthentic”.

4895-1.jpg

“The corner block called for a design that engages with the site’s existing streetscape from multiple viewpoints,” says Modscape in a design statement.

“How the extension reads in elevation was very important to both the clients and the Modscape design team. Rather than attempting to mimic in an inauthentic manner, the simple and geometric addition stands independently from the original. A glass link corridor clearly defines the two architectural styles and even allows for a walk-in pantry to be accommodated.”

4893-1.jpg

4896-1.jpg

The interior is a dramatic departure from the blocked-out black exterior. A light material palette is augmented by the ample light that is brought in through elevated windows and a double-height wall of glazing that leads to the garden and pool area. The upstairs area, which is accessed via a feature Enzie spiral staircase, has access to views that extend over the city skyline, which is “framed perfectly and sits like a picture on the wall”.

4891-1.jpg

Project Summary
LocationBrunswick, Melbourne
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectModscape
PhotographerEve Wilson
