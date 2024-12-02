Located on the edge of Bouddi National Park, Pretty Beach House is the result of a seven year design process undertaken by Lahznimmo Architects and their clients. Dealing with topography, bushfire and being located within an Endangered Ecological Community the thoughtful, time consuming build has culminated in a truly unique dwelling.

The brief called for a weekend and retirement ready home imbued within the landscape. The surroundings were to be left untouched, with the home having to be built to the highest of bushfire regulations. Heightening the dwelling’s accessibility is step free access from arrival to occupation on a single level. An inclinator provides a low impact step-free access from the carport to the upper level of the house, which is effectively a self-contained dwelling. The lower level provides space for visitors or extended family.

The house looks out to the forest, with a fern filled riparian zone located in the centre furthering the connection to nature. A narrow linear footprint runs along the contours to minimise cut and fill, the house is anchored by two large exposed sandstone outcrops either side of the entry landing that frame vertical circulation and a large central breezeway on the second level.

The materials selected for the home were done with minimal maintenance in mind, as well as bushfire regulations. Non-combustible elements were chosen as a result, including off-form concrete slabs and walls, structural steel columns and glazed brick infill walls. This included a concrete roof that could withstand embers and falling branches.