Deriving its name from the revival effort Block Architecture Studio has undertaken, Prahran Rescue is a newly-transformed industrial dwelling taking on its second life as a modern sanctuary for a young entrepreneur.

The sheer magnitude of the project – one part remediation, one part repurposing – plus the need to maintain industrial character, cannot be understated. The existing dwelling, once part of a large textile factory, had been vacant for a significant period. The brief demanded a comprehensive solution to address structural and waterproofing issues.

Block Architecture Studio collaborated with various sub-consultants to assess the property, meticulously determining which elements could be salvageable and which required replacement. Careful planning throughout the design and construction phases ensured this remediation process did not disrupt the project timeline.

Beyond the remediation process, a comprehensive reworking of the floorplate was also desired. A bathroom, bedroom, laundry, and powder room were added, necessitating modifications across the ground, second, and third floors. One of the project's unique aspects was the transformation of the existing narrow space. Strategic placement of skylights bathed the previously dim interior with natural light, particularly within the bathrooms and along the central staircase.

While the overall structure was revamped to meet modern building codes, much of the existing factory shell was retained. A three-storey brick wall within the courtyard provides the backdrop for a two-storey green wall, enhancing connection to nature. This innovative element creates a tranquil sanctuary within the dwelling, offering a visual escape within the home itself.