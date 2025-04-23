Pointe Living by Luigi Rosselli Architects is a nine-storey apartment development designed as a model of hybrid housing that provides comfortably appointed accommodation with the scale benefits of a single residential dwelling, but with a level of convenience that would appeal, in particular, to downsizers.



Designed as a narrow infill project on a constrained site, the building respects its surrounding urban scale. Each apartment is crafted with high-quality details such as handmade brass lighting by artist Oliver Tanner and curated interior finishes by Atelier Alwill.



The careful integration of these bespoke elements enhances the character of each residence, ensuring that privacy, individuality, and thoughtful design are not sacrificed in the shift toward higher density living.

Sustainability plays a central role in the project. Apartments and shared spaces, including the pool, are oriented north to maximise winter sunlight, while features like large balconies and louvered windows offer protection from summer heat.



These considerations ensure not only environmental responsiveness but also access to high-quality outdoor areas—an aspect often overlooked in multi-residential developments—elevating the overall liveability of the building.



Architecture & Design sits down with Luigi Rosselli to discuss the project, its genesis and completion.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



Luigi Rosselli: We had previously successfully completed two smaller multi-residential developments with our client before they brought us this site set between Sydney’s eastern suburbs rail line and a busy thoroughfare that connects the city to the harbourside suburbs and beaches to the east.



Their vision for the site was to create a similar development to the two previous projects - being comfortably appointed high-end apartments, but at a higher density than before; a hybrid model of housing offering the scale benefits of a single residential dwelling but with a level of convenience that would appeal to downsizers in particular.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



The biggest challenges we faced in realising this project were not only the usual ones that undermine the will to increase the building density in NSW; but in this case, challenges arose in almost all aspects of the process.



There was initial pushback in the form of a chorus of 70 objections from residents of two far larger tower blocks situated on the adjoining sites, despite the zoning permissibility of our proposal. A protracted land environment court case where one neighbour pushed the building towards the other, with the loudest protestor achieving the ‘successful’ outcome.



A council approval with lots of costly conditions. A year-long secondary approval process with Transport NSW because they had excavated a train tunnel just 18 metres below ground; we had to send engineers and surveyors into the tunnel to verify its conditions.

Then, when we finally broke ground on the construction process it was almost immediately disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, first due to lockdowns, and then due to trade shortages, and delays to and shortages of materials.



Other frustrations arose from changes to the building codes initiated by the Building Commissioner that meant flammability certificates were required for all materials, including cements and paints, followed by the lengthy process for the NSW Fire Service to approve every single detail or the completion certificate would have been withheld.



Finally, there was the sluggish progress by the Builder that actually resulted in their insolvency. In fury and frustration I swore we would never work on any more apartments, though after the passage of time, and in light of population pressures and the need to provide more affordable and practical housing for young people and lower income families I have relented on that rash promise.

All that said, the moral of this story is that the New South Wales building industry is of a far better and safer quality than that of the rest of Australia, however it has been targeted by the media and by politicians to the point where it is only able to operate with very high costs, and at high risk to developers, and we will all pay the price with a generation young people who don’t have the benefit of access to intergenerational wealth facing increasing levels of homelessness even while in full time employment, not to mention the rising levels of homelessness amongst older people, and in particular women, around retirement age.



There is also another matter of good design being pushed back by the limitations of materials suitable for use in apartment construction.



How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



Often in these processes the architect tends to be pushed aside by project managers and design and build contractors. Luckily, however, we were able to provide around 90% of the original design that buyers purchased in the off-the-plan sale. The developer was also very collaborative and cooperative and had to contribute dearly to achieve the originally intended quality and design attributes.



In a recent visit to the completed building, we met with some of the owners who have enthusiastically embraced its design; and my dentist, who lives on the same street, compliments it every time I visit.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



Though the construction materials and techniques used within the building are fairly standard, we did seek to employ a high degree of reclamation and reuse of the existing materials on site.



Sandstone blocks retained from the demolition of the single dwelling that occupied the site, and cut from the excavation for the basement carpark, form the solid base that anchors the block in place.



The old backyard swimming pool has been repurposed as a rainwater collection tank, and even the old gate was retained and reinstalled in the communal garden area. Additionally, the design sought to challenge the repetitive nature of standardised plans, details and materials that have come to characterise far too many multi-residential dwellings in recent times.

The design employs floorplans that have subtle variations between each floor, and customised details and materials to suit each owner’s lifestyle. Additionally, the design is such that it maximises the amenity of every resident at every level. Each apartment, and the communal swimming pool, are oriented northwards to provide maximum solar access to the living spaces during the winter months, while large covered balconies and louvred windows provide protection during the summer.



All apartments have at least three exposed faces with large openable windows, and on each level open central hallways terminate at open air entry lobbies that promote cross-ventilation for every apartment. The building also twists and tapers away from the adjacent buildings to provide privacy for both the occupants and their neighbours, a commodity that is sorely lacking in many multi-residential developments.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?



This project fits very well within our portfolio. It reflects the philosophy that broadly drives our design work, which is one conservation and environmental sustainability, of reclamation, reuse and renewal.



It underscores our commitment to the idea that higher density living does not have to mean compromising one’s comfort and amenity, and that it can in fact be a way to foster community and neighbourly collaboration.

