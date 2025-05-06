Around this multidisciplinary program, the design of Phive is infused with innovation and sensitivity. Its shape is sculpted within the angle of the winter sun plane, respecting access to sunlight in the public square all year round.



The roof takes on a slight curve to the top of the new civic spire, with colours moving from bright to pale at the top, allowing the building to feel like it is reaching into the clouds.



Colour is an important element of the project, attracting attention and signalling the building as a playful and welcoming public space in the heart of the Parramatta central business district.



The unexpected array of powerful and memorable red hued colours was inspired by the local flora, native waratahs, banksias and grevilleas. The result is a building in that stands out in contrast to the neutrally toned towers around it.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



Lacoste + Stevenson: Phive is located on the northern edge of the new Parramatta Square, a precinct surrounded by towering commercial buildings. To assert its civic presence within this dense urban environment, Phive was designed to stand in deliberate contrast to its surroundings.

This contrast is expressed through shape, colour, and texture.



Shape: The building’s form is sculpted in response to the winter sun angle, preserving year-round sunlight access to the public square. This necessity informed its distinctive triangular section, where the main façade becomes a protective roof, curving slightly to evoke a modern civic spire in dialogue with nearby church steeples.



Colour: Unlike the surrounding dark-glazed towers, Phive stands out with a bold gradient of red and orange tones across its roof, asserting its vibrancy and civic identity.



Texture: Natural light is brought in through a faceted geometry inspired by classical rustication, giving the building a tactile richness and a nod to the heritage of public architecture.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



One of the primary challenges was coordinating the collaborative effort between three architectural firms—DesignInc, Lacoste+Stevenson, and Manuelle Gautrand Architecture. While the collective decision-making process took more time for us, we managed to succeed in a rigorously successful outcome.



Additionally, we navigated a complex relationship with Council, particularly as the brief was still being developed differently to the competition's outcome and as the budget had shifts over time. Open dialogue and consistent engagement helped maintain momentum and resolve tensions as they arose.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



The project spanned over seven years, beginning in 2016 with a design excellence competition involving four invited firms. Over the course of six years, until its completion and opening, we maintained regular and transparent communication with all stakeholders—including Council representatives and the Design Review Panel—ensuring alignment at every stage.



This ongoing engagement allowed the design to evolve in a way that consistently met the client’s expectations.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



Phive’s architecture embraces innovation, particularly in how it brings natural light into the library while minimising heat gain. With the roof acting as the main façade's natural light source, and taking advantage of the building’s geometry, we used a complex folded envelope that strategically opens to the south-east and south-west.



This creates dynamic views of the sky and square while filtering sunlight—delivering both visual richness and thermal efficiency. The result is a sustainable, high-performance skin that softens light inside, casting a gentle red glow along the crisp white interiors and enhancing the poetic quality of the space.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?



Phive reflects our commitment to bold, civic-minded architecture that is both responsive to context and expressive in form. It exemplifies our belief in architecture as a collaborative, interdisciplinary process.



The project is the result of a unique partnership between Australian practices DesignInc, Lacoste+Stevenson and Manuelle Gautrand Architecture bringing together local knowledge and creativity to deliver a landmark cultural building for Parramatta.