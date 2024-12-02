Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
The lightweight cladding and differing forms separate the pair untimely displaying the same overall language. Each villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, natural stone kitchen and a pool over 2 levels at 220sqm each.

Queensland's new interpretation of a classic coastal aesthetic

Petrel Avenue is a residential duplex that aims at delivering a high-end interpretation of a classic coastal aesthetic.

petre_01.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

petrel_02.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

petrel_03.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

petrel_04.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

petrel_05.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

petrel_06.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

petrel_07.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

petrel_08.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

petrel_10.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

Petrel Avenue is a residential duplex that aims at delivering a high-end interpretation of a clasic coastal aesthetic.

The lightweight cladding and differing forms separate the pair untimely displaying the same overall language. Each villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, natural stone kitchen and a pool over 2 levels at 220sqm each.

The design paired with the sub tropical landscape pushes the boundary in the area for a new wave of designer driven product.

What was the brief?

To interoperate a modern design aesthetic while being sympathetic to the local coastal context.

What were the key challenges?

Delivering a project which felt generous while navigating design elements with a constrained 12m frontage on an overall 405sqm block.

Project Summary
LocationMermaid Beach, QLD
Year2019
StatusComplete
Budget$1000000
Credits
ArchitectAndy Macpherson
PhotographerEmma Cross
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap