Queensland's new interpretation of a classic coastal aesthetic

Petrel Avenue is a residential duplex that aims at delivering a high-end interpretation of a clasic coastal aesthetic.

The lightweight cladding and differing forms separate the pair untimely displaying the same overall language. Each villa consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, natural stone kitchen and a pool over 2 levels at 220sqm each.

The design paired with the sub tropical landscape pushes the boundary in the area for a new wave of designer driven product.

What was the brief?

To interoperate a modern design aesthetic while being sympathetic to the local coastal context.

What were the key challenges?

Delivering a project which felt generous while navigating design elements with a constrained 12m frontage on an overall 405sqm block.