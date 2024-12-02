Logo
Perth’s picture-perfect Pinterest House

Not only was the Sandy Anghie-designed home inspired by the owner’s collection of images on Pinterest, it also quite simply took the name ‘Pinterest House’.

13035-Pinterest-House.jpg

13036-Pinterest-House-1.jpg

13037-Pinterest-House.jpg

13038-Pinterest-House-1.jpg

13039-Pinterest-House-1.jpg

13040-Pinterest-House-1.jpg

13041-Pinterest-House.jpg

13042-Pinterest-House.jpg

13043-Pinterest-House.jpg

13044-Pinterest-House.jpg

13045-Pinterest-House.jpg

13046-Pinterest-House.jpg

13142-Pinterest-House.jpg

13143-Pinterest-House-1.jpg

13144-Pinterest-House.jpg

13145-Pinterest-House-1.jpg

In this day and age, many people take to Pinterest for inspiration when designing and building a new home. This was the case for the rear extension and renovation of a timber bungalow – originally built during the early 1990s – in Perth’s Shenton Park.

Not only was the Sandy Anghie-designed project inspired by the owner’s collection of images on the platform, it also quite simply took the name ‘Pinterest House’.

With a south facing rear, one of the key aspects of the design was to separate the new living and kitchen space from the original house with a courtyard. This allowed northern light to the main living spaces, and provided cross ventilation and a greater connection with the garden.

13038-Pinterest-House.jpg
13039-Pinterest-House.jpg

The design is sensitive to the suburb – which was developed between 1900 and 1939 – with only a small portion of the new build visible from the street. A connection between the old and new is established by the scale, the materials and the pitch of the roof.

13036-Pinterest-House.jpg

When it came to the interiors, the owners took over choosing a monochromatic aesthetic with materials such as crisp white cabinet work, and white marble and concrete flooring.

13040-Pinterest-House.jpg
13143-Pinterest-House.jpg
13145-Pinterest-House.jpg

Project Summary
LocationShenton Park, WA
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectSandy Anghie Architect
PhotographerGreg Elms
