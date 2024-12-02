Perth’s picture-perfect Pinterest House

Perth’s picture-perfect Pinterest HouseNot only was the Sandy Anghie-designed home inspired by the owner’s collection of images on Pinterest, it also quite simply took the name ‘Pinterest House’.
In this day and age, many people take to Pinterest for inspiration when designing and building a new home. This was the case for the rear extension and renovation of a timber bungalow – originally built during the early 1990s – in Perth’s Shenton Park.
Not only was the Sandy Anghie-designed project inspired by the owner’s collection of images on the platform, it also quite simply took the name ‘Pinterest House’.
With a south facing rear, one of the key aspects of the design was to separate the new living and kitchen space from the original house with a courtyard. This allowed northern light to the main living spaces, and provided cross ventilation and a greater connection with the garden.
The design is sensitive to the suburb – which was developed between 1900 and 1939 – with only a small portion of the new build visible from the street. A connection between the old and new is established by the scale, the materials and the pitch of the roof.
When it came to the interiors, the owners took over choosing a monochromatic aesthetic with materials such as crisp white cabinet work, and white marble and concrete flooring.