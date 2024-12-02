Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
pepper tree passive house

Pepper Tree Passive House

Alexander Symes Architect has headed to the Illawarra hills for their latest project, with Pepper Tree Passive House deriving its name from the tree canopy in which it sits.

Alexander Symes Architect has headed to the Illawarra hills for their latest project, with Pepper Tree Passive House deriving its name from the tree canopy in which it sits.

pepper tree passive house

pepper tree passive house

Designed around a 60-year-old tree, the courtyard of the former residence has been transformed into an office and bedroom and built to passive house standards, which hold views of Mount Kembla. The exterior has been overhauled, with new insulation and a timber screen facade replacing the tired brick frontage.

pepper tree passive house

pepper tree passive house

The practice has also made incisions for light, a pergola featuring solar panels and a deck that envelops the entire home. A green planted roof sits atop the addition allowing for greenery to recover following the disruption construction brought.

pepper tree passive house

The existing dwelling has been revitalised to maximise comfort, with new leisure spaces implemented. Timber headlines a list of raw and natural materials adopted within the project.

pepper tree passive house

pepper tree passive house

The energy grid consumption of the house is just 14 percent of what a house of a similar size consumes. This can be attributed to a 12kW photovoltaic system that will reduce energy costs and put electricity back into the grid.

pepper tree passive house

pepper tree passive house

A climate-conscious, thoughtful design has resulted in a more comfortable home for the clientele. Alexander Symes Architect have evolved their passive house design even further, proving that existing homes can be converted into ideal sustainable dwellings.

Project Summary
LocationMount Kembla, NSW
Year2022
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectAlexander Symes
PhotographerGus McDonald
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap