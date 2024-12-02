Alexander Symes Architect has headed to the Illawarra hills for their latest project, with Pepper Tree Passive House deriving its name from the tree canopy in which it sits.

Designed around a 60-year-old tree, the courtyard of the former residence has been transformed into an office and bedroom and built to passive house standards, which hold views of Mount Kembla. The exterior has been overhauled, with new insulation and a timber screen facade replacing the tired brick frontage.

The practice has also made incisions for light, a pergola featuring solar panels and a deck that envelops the entire home. A green planted roof sits atop the addition allowing for greenery to recover following the disruption construction brought.

The existing dwelling has been revitalised to maximise comfort, with new leisure spaces implemented. Timber headlines a list of raw and natural materials adopted within the project.

The energy grid consumption of the house is just 14 percent of what a house of a similar size consumes. This can be attributed to a 12kW photovoltaic system that will reduce energy costs and put electricity back into the grid.

A climate-conscious, thoughtful design has resulted in a more comfortable home for the clientele. Alexander Symes Architect have evolved their passive house design even further, proving that existing homes can be converted into ideal sustainable dwellings.