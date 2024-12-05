From the architect:

Pavilion House is a double-fronted post-war weatherboard house in the bayside suburb of Highett. While the house had been previously renovated, it was in big need of a second living space to accommodate growing children and parents working from home.

The design brief was to provide a spacious, light filled addition at the back of the house that better connected to the backyard and proposed pool.

The new rumpus room and study at the rear of the house is designed with lofty ceilings and orientated to catch the north light. Stretched along the south boundary, views from inside look to a spectacular new pool and garden designed by Georgia Nichols.

White painted brick gleams next to the white weatherboards of the original house while the playful hipped roof form adapts to minimise overshadowing to the neighbour.

New floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining-living area and new rumpus room orientate towards the pool and garden, creating a warm, light interior. When the glazed sliding doors are open the whole thing becomes an outdoor space and the interior and exterior work really well together.

The house sits in a street of predominantly light coloured, timber houses. The materials selected were chosen to strike a balance between practical and beautiful. Natural, sustainable materials have been used wherever possible. Red bricks were recycled by the client and reused as garden seating.

The white brick rear elevation gleams in the north sun, providing the perfect backdrop to the new pool and garden. Generous, strategically placed glazing contributes to warm and light the stunning interiors by Julianne Bull.

Inside, the existing lounge area has been updated with a new brick plinth and fireplace, the brickwork seat referencing the new addition. The new rumpus room and study uses sustainable timber flooring to create warmth.