Pavilion House

Pavilion House

The project called for the reinvention of a 1950s brick cottage in a Sydney suburb surrounded by bushland.

The project involved expanding and re-configuring the existing building to include additional accommodation and to create an open plan living area that flow to the full-grown garden at the rear.

The highlight of the house is a new timber pavilion, a continuation of the living space that mediates between the internal space and the open, exposed land- scape.

The design of the pavilion draws upon the notion of ‘Folly’ from 18th Century European gardens, where a small pavilion was built as an object in the landscape to become part of the scenery and to enhance the experience of nature.

Formally and spatially, the timber pavilion attempts to be both sensual and sensitive: The simple form frames the bush landscape, the hanging timber screen creates an interplay of light and shadow that adds experiential delight.

The timber screen is made of re- cycled blackbutt: an Australian hardwood. The angled custom profile allows maximum sunlight to enter the pavilion in winter while provides privacy from adjacent houses and the street.

The reconfigured interior opens what was once a series of small rooms. Timber is used extensively; its rich texture adds warmth to the pared-back interior.

Project Summary
LocationMiddle Cove, NSW
StatusComplete
Size150 m²
Credits
ArchitectInsite StudioSheri Haby Architects
PhotographerHans van der Post
