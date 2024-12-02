Located on a spacious block that invites an active lifestyle, the Lineburg Wang-designed Park Road House utilises a pool fence as a recurring motif to cast a net over a classic two-storey Queenslander that has played host to a contemporary remodelling.

Working with a client that sought a renovation that would reflect their love for the outdoors, Lineburg Wang devised a plan to touch up the house with a contemporary brush, while increasing a sense of connection through the house that was diminished through previous renovations.

Lineburg Wang set about removing three layers of walls in an effort to reactivate the existing formal sitting room. The kitchen and dining spaces have been reconfigured along the northern edge, offering views to the pool and new garden implemented by the practice.

The pool fence has been embraced to the point where it is a defining piece of the house itself. Extended around the perimeter, the white fence keeps everything close together, and connects the interior and exterior spaces. The pool has been shortened to create further space to entertain, with a barbecue and firepit straddling its edges. A garden on all sides and generous outdoor room encourage a relationship with the outdoors, with all of these features tightly captured within the pool fence ‘net’.

The cream screen forms an interplay with the mass board-formed concrete planters that bring gardens to the elevated outdoor rooms. The planters, structural in purpose, double as sheltering for the bedrooms and create pockets of space for quiet contemplation.

The Queenslander character of the house is left very much intact by Lineburg Wang, with the ornamental decorations seen above door height remaining throughout. New stylistic decoration and contemporary blemishes have been carefully placed in an effort to not take away from the Queenslander disposition, happily co-existing with the existing bones of the dwelling.

Fit with a tennis court and lap pool, Park Road House was already a dwelling that celebrated the luxurious qualities of the great outdoors. Lineburg Wang have pulled together these elements and thrown a cream steel screen around the house that has brought its features in tight. Moving inside, the house remains defined by weatherboards, lattice and ornamental details, that speak to the dwelling’s Queenslander form. The new gardens and outdoor social spaces offer further amenity outside for a couple that aims to utilise the outdoors in retirement, with connection with spaces, guests and family most certainly enhanced by the work of Lineburg Wang.