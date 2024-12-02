Park House

Alterations and additions to an existing North‐facing single‐fronted extremely run‐down

(uninhabitable) Victorian workers cottage.

Only the Heritage significant front portion of the house was worth keeping. The block was fortuitously wide enough to enable the introduction of a generous new side entry foyer which now delivers visitors into the centre of the house.

This enabled the inversion of the traditional terrace renovation. Instead of retaining two dark bedrooms with a narrow internal entry hallway, we were able to remove all internal walls to create a sun‐filled open‐plan Kitchen, Lounge & Dining area which now overlooks the Northern front yard, quiet street & linear park beyond.

The old front door has become a glazed connection between the Living areas & the North‐facing productive garden (including bespoke possum‐proof vegie patch).

At the centre of the house is a large landscaped courtyard accessed via large sliding glazed doors which peel back to blur the indoor‐outdoor boundary and enable the infusion of light & air into all parts of the house.

A linear recycled open‐tread timber stair leads to upper level rear bedrooms, all with views over a historic patchwork of rooftops with the park or city beyond.

The material palette is a neutral collection of whites, blacks & greys, punctuated with natural textures provided by face brickwork, bluestone, concrete tiles/ pavers, oiled timbers & lush velvet curtains