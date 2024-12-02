Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Park House

Park House

Alterations and additions to an existing North‐facing single‐fronted extremely run‐down (uninhabitable) Victorian workers cottage.

Park_house_01.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_02.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_03.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_04.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_05.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_06.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_07.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_08.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_09.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Park_house_10.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

Alterations and additions to an existing North‐facing single‐fronted extremely run‐down
(uninhabitable) Victorian workers cottage.

Only the Heritage significant front portion of the house was worth keeping. The block was fortuitously wide enough to enable the introduction of a generous new side entry foyer which now delivers visitors into the centre of the house.

This enabled the inversion of the traditional terrace renovation. Instead of retaining two dark bedrooms with a narrow internal entry hallway, we were able to remove all internal walls to create a sun‐filled open‐plan Kitchen, Lounge & Dining area which now overlooks the Northern front yard, quiet street & linear park beyond.

The old front door has become a glazed connection between the Living areas & the North‐facing productive garden (including bespoke possum‐proof vegie patch).

At the centre of the house is a large landscaped courtyard accessed via large sliding glazed doors which peel back to blur the indoor‐outdoor boundary and enable the infusion of light & air into all parts of the house.

A linear recycled open‐tread timber stair leads to upper level rear bedrooms, all with views over a historic patchwork of rooftops with the park or city beyond.

The material palette is a neutral collection of whites, blacks & greys, punctuated with natural textures provided by face brickwork, bluestone, concrete tiles/ pavers, oiled timbers & lush velvet curtains

Project Summary
LocationVIC
Year2019
StatusComplete
Size210 m² internal floor area, 65 m² external floor area, 245 m² site area.
Credits
ArchitectPHOOEY Architects
PhotographerHin Lim Photography
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap