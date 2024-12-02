Altering and adding to a post-war era home in Brighton East, Wowowa has created PONY, a home that now possesses a new colonnade that is a clear reflection of the client’s aesthetical tendencies.

The practice has added four bedrooms and two bathrooms onto the existing home. The dwelling now has an increased connection to nature, with Wowowa centring the build around a double access, which has led to the creation of a front, back and central courtyard.

Wowowa describes the addition as a clip-on colonnade that extends the home out to the rear. Large windows are situated amongst large glazed brick columns that allow for a light-filled space. The addition was implemented in an attempt to create a place of sanctuary, while allowing for extra storage.

With the addition of four new bedrooms, the existing dwelling’s floorspace has now been altered to contain a large main bedroom with its own ensuite, as well as a new sitting area, that connects to the kitchen, living and dining area. The area operates as the heart of the home, with a canary yellow counter located in the centre of the space, a place for the inhabitants to gather together after the day’s activities. Terrazzo splashbacks and pink cabinets further the vibrant palette within the space. The palette is echoed throughout the home, particularly within the bedrooms, where the pink and yellow nuances are seen upon the doors and furniture.

Sliding doors located within the living space open out to a new courtyard that was created due to the extension, giving the occupants a place to entertain or enjoy themselves, due to the gracious transition between interior and exterior, with a raised decking area located beyond the doors.

A sculptural roof acts as the stitching between the new addition and the existing dwelling. A folded edge located at the end of the structure allows for rain to run off the roof and support the life of a number of plantations placed underneath.

With an addition that increases space, functionality and connection to the outdoors, Wowowa have passed on a dwelling to a family of six that now have the ability to convene together or retire to their private quarters in a spacious, light filled and vibrant home. The practice has thoughtfully extended the home, while creating a parental sanctuary within the existing dwelling, to ensure every family member has their own space to grow and enjoy.