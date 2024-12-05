Creating a new dwelling on the site of the client’s existing holiday home, MCK Architecture has crafted Oystercatcher, which fuses contemporary aesthetic with the celebrated simplicity of a holiday house.

Located at Callala Beach, the prefabricated former domicile was outgrown by the clientele. They desired a new home with improved accommodation that would take advantage of the site’s location and aspect.

The open and exposed nature of the site has been retained, with the dwelling’s envelope providing privacy and security from both onlookers and the elements. The facade, clad in pre-weathered spotted gum, channels the plantations of the foredune.

Courtyards sit amongst the site, with a variety of external spaces each catering for changing conditions. Large operable timber screens allow for the occupants to control levels of natural light. The home has been intentionally pushed back from the front of the site to better frame the waterfront. A view of the ocean is established from the front door.

The floorplate is adjustable, with the additional bedroom wing able to be closed off by the occupants at their choosing. The interior features the external cladding throughout many spaces, with wooden flooring, stone and charcoal joinery resulting in an earthy palette that reflects the home’s coastal surrounds.