Oversized skylight and rafters create perception of space for Sydney addition

The addition of a simple and compact living area to a semi-detached house in Botany uses honest materials and is driven by functionality.

Designed by Buck & Simple, the ‘T+D Residence’ involved the addition of a singular 8x3.5 metre volume to the rear of the existing home along the building’s common wall.

Recycled timber is the hero of the project and was used by the architects for structural elements as well as the pergola, sliding window screen and raised deck outside. A combination of oversized Oregon sticks and spotted gum battens were selected and left exposed as beams, rafters and columns to provide a warm contrast to the black steel-framed windows and burnished concrete floors.

A close second, however, is the architect’s selection and placement of windows, doors and skylight, which invite natural light deep into the south-facing building and onto its concrete slab.

Like the exposed beams and rafters, the skylight is proportionately oversized and adds a different dimension to the small space. It is situated over the dining table and allows light to penetrate the middle of the floorplate.

The windows, doors and an exterior spotted gum shading device are all operable and allow the occupant to take full control of the extension’s ventilation and lighting levels. This also, according to the architect, articulates shadows at different parts of the day.

{^image|(width)600|(height)424|(url)~/getattachment/31ee1a2c-7535-41ea-b1cb-e0ccab158baa/8083.jpg.aspx|(mouseoverheight)724|(originalwidth)1024|(align)middle|(behavior)hover|(originalheight)724|(sizetourl)False|(vspace)10|(alt)8083.jpg|(mouseoverwidth)1024|(tooltip)8083.jpg|(hspace)10^}

The 8x3.5 metre space combines the kitchen, living, dining and outdoor areas

{^image|(width)600|(height)424|(url)~/getattachment/Projects/Residential-Single/Oversized-skylight-and-hardwood-rafters-create-per/8082-2.jpg.aspx|(mouseoverheight)724|(originalwidth)1024|(align)middle|(behavior)hover|(originalheight)724|(vspace)10|(alt)8082-2.jpg|(mouseoverwidth)1024|(sizetourl)False|(tooltip)8082-2.jpg|(hspace)10^}

Section shows cabinetry arrangement

Limited space also dictated that adjustability, functionality and operability dominate the interior programming. Robust and detailed joinery is stowed on enclosing walls to create a free floor plan, and walls and windows can be open and extended to create different variations of space.

The result is a busy, eclectic gathering of spaces, finishes and qualities of light, which overlap allowing functionality beyond expectation.



Natural light in the new space is achieved by an oversized skylight over the dining area

“Like a boat weathering a storm, the design sought to explore our practice’s ongoing philosophy to have built elements respond to function and climate.” - Buck & Simple

PRODUCTS

TIMBER

RECYCLED OREGON

RECYCLED NSW SPOTTED GUM

TAPWARE

ASTRA WALKER

KITCHEN BENCHTOPS

ARTE DOMUS,

CABINTERY

WHITE WASHED BIRCH PLYWOOD

FLOORING

BURNISHED CONCRETE

WINDOWS

ALL METAL PROJECTS

SKYLIGHT

CUSTOM FABRICATED

BRICKWORK

RECYCLED FROM SITE