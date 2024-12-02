Outlook House: Renovation and addition highlights an extensive garden

Outlook House: Renovation and addition highlights an extensive gardenOutlook House is the renovation and extension of an existing Californian bungalow to take advantage of a northerly aspect and extensive garden views.
From the architect:
This Californian bungalow is located on the fringe of Melbourne’s CBD in West Footscray.
The initial brief was to create a contemporary open-plan living area with more bedrooms and bathrooms, plus increase energy-efficiency, all within the existing footprint of the single-storey house.
The proposed new areas were designed to maximise northerly aspect and views to the extensive garden beyond. Approximately two-thirds of the original house was demolished and re-built at the rear. The new additions respected the surrounding landscape, by avoiding the removal of a significant magnolia tree that assists in shading the house during summer. This created an opportunity to cantilever out a section of new roof, to provide some shelter from the elements for the deck below.
A new light well, lined with floorboards, slices through the ceiling space to create a delightful point of interest that defines the open areas below. The light well also allows for heat built up over summer to be expelled via motorised louvres.
Sustainability features include a solar hot water system, hydronic heating and rainwater tanks.
The renovation works were completed on-budget and generally exceeded the home-owner’s expectations and brief, much to the delight of everyone involved in the project.