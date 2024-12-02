Outlook House: Renovation and addition highlights an extensive garden

From the architect:

This Californian bungalow is located on the fringe of Melbourne’s CBD in West Footscray.

The initial brief was to create a contemporary open-plan living area with more bedrooms and bathrooms, plus increase energy-efficiency, all within the existing footprint of the single-storey house.

The proposed new areas were designed to maximise northerly aspect and views to the extensive garden beyond. Approximately two-thirds of the original house was demolished and re-built at the rear. The new additions respected the surrounding landscape, by avoiding the removal of a significant magnolia tree that assists in shading the house during summer. This created an opportunity to cantilever out a section of new roof, to provide some shelter from the elements for the deck below.

A new light well, lined with floorboards, slices through the ceiling space to create a delightful point of interest that defines the open areas below. The light well also allows for heat built up over summer to be expelled via motorised louvres.

Sustainability features include a solar hot water system, hydronic heating and rainwater tanks.

The renovation works were completed on-budget and generally exceeded the home-owner’s expectations and brief, much to the delight of everyone involved in the project.