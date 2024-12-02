Designed by a husband and wife duo doubling as architect and client, Contexture’s Our Resilient House sees a post-war home reinvigorated to become a sustainable, alluring abode that is able to withstand the challenges of inclement weather.

Overlooking Brisbane’s Enoggera Creek and a cycleway in Brisbane’s north-west suburb of Ashgrove, the home is the first in its street to build to the elevated minimum habitable floor levels implemented by the Queensland Government in the wake of the 2011 Queensland Floods. The contemporary undercroft that sits below the living spaces provides shade and gives occupants the ability to interact with the passing parade on the public bikeway.

A weather-tight room on the ground floor spanning 25 square metres was included after Brisbane Town Planning came across an exemption opportunity. The space has been constructed with concrete, core filled blockwork and fibre cement sheeting to ensure it can resist the advances of flood and fire. The sloped nature of the site forced Contexture to program upwards, with a central stairwell connecting the ground, first and second levels. The placement of the stairs informed much of the program, with occupants seen moving up and down the home from the street.

The ground level comprises the entry and compact room, with the common areas and backyard on the first and private zones located in a spotted gum-clad box on the second floor. Sliding bi-fold windows and louvres assist with natural ventilation, with a garden on the roof reducing heat through a number of plantations. The material curation, building form and siting are all influenced by bushfire regulations, with gutter guards, battery power backup, tank and pool water sources and a Bushfire Management report furthering the home’s preparedness for bushfire.

Contexture was able to provide relief in cost through reduced architectural design fees, sourcing fittings, engaging with contractors and constructing a number of elements. The implementation of solar, battery and a rainwater harvesting system results in a yearly saving of nearly $3,500. The home is respective to the existing streetscape with the facade featuring spotted gum and charcoal cladding and cream weatherboard.

Connecting with the local community through a programme that opens the dwelling up, Our Resilient House has been designed to meet regulations that ensure its longevity in the face of natural disaster. The refreshed post-war home consists of a number of versatile spaces that enable the occupants to complete a range of activities in the comfort of a thoughtfully designed dwelling.