Hassell has teamed up with Milieu and DesignOffice to create Otter Place, a mixed-use precinct intersecting creativity with liveability.

The building consists of 28 diverse residencies and holds Milieu’s new headquarters. Located in Collingwood, Hassell and DesignOffice’s design is quintessentially local, underpinned by strong amenity, functionality and contemporary nous.

“The podium levels of the architecture reflect the urban grain and form of the neighbourhood with a white glazed brick tile façade celebrating the post-industrial masonry synonymous with Collingwood. By contrast, the upper levels embrace a sleek, contemporary form that speak to the neighbourhood outlook and the site’s CBD views,” says Hassell Principal Mark Loughnan.

Otter Place is the sixth collaboration between DesignOffice and Milieu, with the relationship between both companies clearly seen amongst the design approach. Human-centred design is a hallmark of both DesignOffice and Milieu projects, with the interior floorplans described as a joy to inhabit.

“We consistently aim to design spaces that feel good, look good and work well. Through intelligent planning that maximises generosity and openness, we took cues from the simplicity of gallery spaces to create a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere that enhances residents’ lives,” says DesignOffice Co-Director, Mark Simpson.

The configuration of the apartments is done in a way to maximise natural light. The layouts are adaptable, with second bedrooms co-located with living areas to become optional extensions of the living space. Welcome stations sit at the entrance to each apartment, concealing the laundry. The kitchens are designed with the art of cooking in mind, with the ability to entertain made easier by the design.

Oak floors, stainless steel, exposed concrete, stained timber details, natural stone and granite are intertwined through the interior of the residences, with the Penthouses on the upper floors offering an elevated level of detail and finish. The rich materiality of the entry lobby is complemented by strong lighting and greenery. A roof deck offers residents the ability to connect with one another or relax alone, overlooking Collingwood and the city beyond.

Respectful to Collingwood’s design language and including state-of-the-art amenity, Otter Place is the culmination of a clearly harmonious collaboration. The mixed-use dwelling features an understated yet opulent material palette, with adaptable layouts and practical design choices making it one of the most exemplary residences in Melbourne’s north-west.