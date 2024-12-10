Orient Street House

From the architects:

A new house in South Fremantle, conceived around remnants of a 1896 cottage. Restored limestone rubble walls are re-inhabited according to a new spatial logic.

The existing timber roof structure and verandah are reinterpreted in the form of an expressed timber structure that hovers over the archeological remains and provides accommodation for additional program at first floor level.

The material palette is characterised by masonry, natural timbers sometimes stained, metal and glass.