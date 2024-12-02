Referencing the past with an array of elements and textures Black Rabbit Architecture + Interiors’ Number 6 House provides a much needed update to a home suffering an identity crisis of sorts.

Located in the Adelaide Hills, alterations as well as a new addition have been made to the house in order to give it a new lease on life. Warm materials culminate with dark undertones which define the interiors. Black Rabbit were thoughtful in their approach to the addition, wanting to complement the site and not overstate the space.

The addition holds the new kitchen, living and dining spaces, and conceals the functional spaces including the pantry, laundry and powder room. The addition divides the parent's wing from the children’s rooms. The reworking of the existing dwelling ensured the extension was not overwhelming in size.

The addition has been deliberately stepped down to allow for maximised views of the valley without increasing the bulk of the space. Charcoal weatherboard, maxline cladding and raw concrete paving form the textural palette of the exterior offering a striking yet grounded dwelling.

The in-house collaboration between Black Rabbit’s interior and architecture teams made for a natural evolution for the project. Working closely with the engineers also allowed for a unique structural solution of large spans and cantilevers.

The alteration and addition of Number 6 House has made for a well-defined, light-filled and graceful space. The family home’s mid-century modernist design language makes for a cosy dwelling in spite of its size, with Black Rabbit ensuring the site and subsequent views have been correctly celebrated.