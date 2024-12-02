A former Victorian Terrace in Northcote has been reinvigorated by Lovell Burton Architecture to create a functional home for a young family. Influenced by the industrial flavour of the streetscape, the home’s unique location and site characterises the home making it an entirely distinct abode.

Sitting at the base of Rucker’s Hill, Northcote Terrace’s site was part of the Merri Merri floodplain in years gone by. The site is narrow and faces to the south, and as a result made the existing dwelling dark and dreary, with Lovell Burton tasked with remedying the issue of a lack of light.

A number of intrusions were made that saw a number of roof windows and secondary skylights implemented. The windows frame the ever-changing nature of the sky, with the skylights ensuring light, texture and shadow seep into the corners of the living room.

The existing dwelling featured two bedrooms to the north, a living space placed in the centre and service spaces to the south. The addition has brought the service spaces to the centre which now additionally features vertical circulation. The living room now opens out to the courtyard at the southern boundary, with occupants able to open the internal spaces out into the external.

The addition is imagined as a saw tooth that responds to its immediate context. Sitting behind the existing dwelling, the addition’s roof pitches down to the south to minimise visual bulk. The existing brick has been deliberately exposed throughout the ground floor, giving it a sense of depth unseen previously within the abode. A concrete slab contrasts with the deep blue tones of the sky, with white plasterboard on the upper levels providing a stage for shadows to dance upon. Galvanised cladding allows the structure to meld with the sky and provides the addition with a strong disposition.

Northcote Terrace sees a tired Victorian terrace house given a refresh and extension by a practice that understands the importance of natural light and contemporary character. The terrace stands on its narrow site with conviction, which can be attributed to the expertise of Lovell Burton Architecture.