The Northcote Low Energy House, envisioned by DiMase Architects, stands as a beacon of sustainability and seamless integration with its serene locale near All Nations Park.

This dwelling, designed with a keen eye on eco-friendliness, melds effortlessly with the natural landscape. Adhering to Passivhaus principles, the home achieved certification as a low energy house, marked by meticulous analysis of thermal performance to minimise reliance on non-renewable heating and cooling resources.

Emphasising both durability and an organic aesthetic, carefully selected materials lend the abode a timeless quality. The garden, thoughtfully designed with local inspiration, artfully blurs the line between private and public domains. The project succeeded in fashioning a cosy, energy-efficient abode that gracefully assimilates into its surroundings and addresses the community's needs. The homeowners laud the architects for adeptly juggling design preferences, energy efficiency, scenic views, and aesthetic interiors.

The project's directive was clear: craft a residence that capitalises on the park's views while ensuring privacy for both the occupants and park users, all while minimising non-renewable energy consumption.



At the heart of its sustainable features lie the rigorous Passivhaus standards. From double-glazed windows to expertly designed thermal barriers, the house remains sealed from exterior temperature fluctuations, maintaining a comfortable internal temperature with minimal reliance on non-renewable energy. An integrated air transfer system further ensures a steady influx of fresh air, significantly reducing carbon emissions and epitomising eco-conscious living.

The chief challenge lay in passing the stringent blower door test, assessing the home's airtightness. The solution rested in meticulous detection and sealing of air passages around windows and doors, earning Park House an exemplary 7-star energy rating, signifying a triumphant adherence to Passivhaus principles.