North Balgowlah house

North Balgowlah house

0d786447-0172-4409-999d-5b8f6699809e-STAIR_DETAIL_2.jpg

339710b4-54a7-4752-8ea9-a6f891e27a8c-FIREPLACE_DETAI.jpg

3918c2bd-f989-4387-a2bb-31bdc1a5a175-REAR_TERRACE_2_.jpg

3a9b5187-71e3-4a8c-8200-5c1a08fd340b-REAR_TERRACE_1.jpg

55c9c3f7-07f9-4b0d-a19c-fef33217dd1e-MAIN_LIVING_DET.jpg

59fa8106-90ea-47c5-934b-26d49a04c656-FRONT_ELEVATION.jpg

6242e2cd-bd0d-4256-b911-2be9ec8d32ac-REAR_TERRACE_3.jpg

7aeb2123-bb4a-4ae0-b416-b40381248bbf-REAR_TERRACE_DE.jpg

7ef2af5e-0026-43e5-89ab-55afe0bd0b0d-KITCHEN_2.jpg

83617ed0-dc10-4c06-95a2-aad87fb187a6-WINE_STORAGE_PA.jpg

8507c56d-5131-4367-9e70-cb58b6cb9b70-REAR_TERRACE_DE.jpg

874501eb-2bd4-4205-bca5-fa82ae1e3f86-AWNING_DETAIL.jpg

8c955b27-b5f8-4a85-9381-6fdad4921bbb-STAIR_DETAIL.jpg

8eed0b7c-081d-4f23-a678-e45f46c44a0d-MAIN_LIVING_1.jpg

a21aab6b-62aa-4842-a556-61e8f7ab754f-MAIN_LIVING_3.jpg

b24035a4-210d-4e89-b0fe-db6e606aaed2-MAIN_LIVING_DET.jpg

bc68fe7a-966a-4163-a90e-ee972231f618-PART_FRONT_ELEV.jpg

c63be5cd-1546-49c1-941e-88e981071640-MAIN_LIVING_2.jpg

cd14c22b-467b-451d-9f4a-8d82e2d6c553-REAR_TERRACE_DE.jpg

d7f8483d-ac73-4097-bd20-b3fa8d0975dc-KITCHEN.jpg

e3200701-4232-4080-8163-f95fafa81592-MAIN_HALLWAY.jpg

ed970e29-bfa8-4424-ae71-859b78c7fda6-FRONT_ELEVATION.jpg

fe852e91-0bf6-4b71-827c-c40a6582b689-MAIN_LIVING_4.jpg

This project involved the renovation and extension of a single level suburban cottage.

The scope included the replacement of all internal and external surface finishes, new fencing, the introduction of a new entry structure and a refined well scaled rear addition and pool.

The south facing site presented its challenges. The design brief requested as much natural light as possible be brought into the home to address this issue.

To achieve this, we were generous with the proportions of the addition creating larger than standard volumes, introducing an internal north side courtyard and maximising the sizes of the openings to promote light entry and successful cross ventilation opportunities.

The result is a refined and understated addition that looks to improve the living experience, transitioning from a tightly scaled original structure through to an open, light, large volumed living space that connects directly to the new pool and rear garden area.

Project Summary
LocationNSW
Year2023
StatusComplete
Size200 m²
Credits
ArchitectHobbs Jamieson Architecture
PhotographerJean-Luc Laloux
