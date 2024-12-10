Norman Park Eco Home Renovation

From the architect:

The Norman Park home renovation design was formulated to maintain the integrity of the existing house while creating an exciting contemporary flavour and eco-friendly design for the new additions and alterations.

This 1950’s home in Norman Park is on a flood-prone site, with an existing design that did not allow for natural airflow or light to permeate the home.

The owners felt that an architectural design would be the only way to address the need for sensitive adjustments to cope with the flood-prone site. They also believed it was the only way to retain the integrity of the current home while incorporating a new unique environmentally sensitive design.

We set the house away from the street frontage to provide an attractively landscaped courtyard with a north-easterly aspect. This newly landscaped yard can be seen from the new indoor-/outdoor addition and also from the bedroom.

The renovation included an extension to the existing enclosed verandah, with the addition of a raked ceiling. Furthermore, this indoor/outdoor tropical dining and deck space would include bi-folding windows and louvres to provide flexibility for weather changes.

The relocated kitchen now connects to the new sub-tropical dining/deck area, allowing interaction with guests while preparing food and drinks, etc. in the kitchen. The advantage of this design is that the living space is close to the new entry, and the kitchen is now better linked with the outdoor tropical dining and living area.

An intercom and gate/door release mechanism was included to allow the owners of the home to let people into the property without having to go to the ground floor level.

To provide for parking as well as relief from the heat of the westerly summer sun a garage structure was designed to be included on the western face of the home.