Located in Surry Hills, the Smart Design Studio-designed Nickson 61 responds to its unique site and locale with aplomb. Adaptively reusing a number of materials in the alteration, the practice has reinvigorated this 19th century terrace house into a sustainable and contemporarily updated dwelling.

Located at the end of a row of terrace houses, the dwelling sits on a street corner as well as a three metre wide vacant lot. The corner site sprung Smart Design Studio into creating a building reminiscent of the quintessential city corner shop, with the atypical brickwork facade a direct nod to many corner shops seen throughout the harbour city and beyond.

Smart Design Studio looked to reintroduce the Victorian character to the site, as well as a number of materials and forms that would reawaken the block. A number of intrusions made by the practice for windows has increased the level of natural light throughout.

The addition to the original dwelling sees the three metre vacant lot occupied by a contemporary commercial space. Featuring a peeled brick facade, the sculptural form of the addition is carefully considered to retain the expression of the adjacent terrace envelope. A number of slots within the facade also curve out, opening to the street corner and sky.

Two new residential units sit in the original terrace dwelling, with the commercial entry separate to the terrace, ensuring privacy for all. The balcony located on the first floor of the terrace has been retained, as well as the roof to ensure the dwelling remains true to its immediate context and surrounding terrace houses.

Smart Design’s configuration of the dwelling ensures it maximises solar energy despite its challenging south-facing site. Natural light and ventilation has been increased, with the creation of new walls featuring cavity insulation. The existing roof has been retrofitted with insulation, while a rainwater tank has been implemented below ground.

Smart Design Studio have created a wonderfully individual mixed use space which acknowledges its streetscape and corner store nostalgia while smartly adding a contemporary extension. Retaining and utilising much of the building’s existing materials and character, the practice has devised a dwelling clearly infused with the savvy and historic DNA of Surry Hills.