From the architect:

Located on the eastern side of Rockdale town centre, Nexus blends seamlessly with its surroundings. The development was designed carefully considering the context and neighbourhood character, resulting in a harmonious relationship between natural and built elements.

Our team vigilantly studied the desirable aspects of the area and designed a building that enhances the existing qualities and identity of the neighbourhood. The proposed residential building maintains consistency with the high-density, mixed-use and residential offerings surrounding the site to the north, south, and west while also respecting the single and double storey detached dwellings across the road on George street to the east.

A 4-storey terrace base combined with a 5-storey glass and screen tower creates a visually pleasing structure that adheres to the building envelope requirements of the “centre edge residential” area. The result is a building that maximises natural light and ventilation, providing a comfortable living space. Strong, sustainable features characterise the design. These include natural cross ventilation, passive thermal design, rainwater retention, and the use of recyclable materials.

By doing this, the development reduces its environmental impact and promotes the well-being of its occupants. The landscape is essential to the project as it creates an integrated system where buildings and green spaces coexist peacefully. The landscape design includes open communal areas, deep soil planting, and carefully selected vegetation to enhance the development’s environmental performance. It also adds to the local context and provides social interaction and relaxation opportunities.

Ensuring that residents and neighbours enjoy high comfort, privacy, and functionality, every apartment is thoughtfully designed with appropriate room dimensions, access to sunlight, natural ventilation, and storage options. The dwelling mix caters to different lifestyles, while balconies and private open spaces offer residents an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

Safety is a key consideration, with the development featuring secure access points, well-lit communal areas, and an integrated security system. Furthermore, our practice prioritises housing diversity and social interaction offering a range of apartment sizes that cater to different demographics and providing communal spaces to encourage social connections among residents.

Nexus’s aesthetics played a crucial role in defining its identity, and our strategy aims to generate a balanced composition of elements, utilising a variety of materials, colours, and textures that respond to the existing and future local context. Our design intent pays homage to the precinct’s history while presenting a contemporary vision that sets a new standard for the area.