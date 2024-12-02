Newport’s Cliff Face house

This project sits on the cliff face at Newport in Sydney's Northern Beaches.

It was a new build for a retired couple who owned the land for generations and had very close connections to it, so, the architects says that “ they were very aware that the new project must sit comfortably into the site and complement the headland. Hence the house has a quiet sense of grace about it.”

“The brief’” say the architects, “was to create a home that for a retired couple who had adult children and a grandchild and a sense of nature and continuity with the site.”

As for the key challenges, Molnar Architects says they were to create a home that opened to the view and also provided a sense of shelter and enclosure. “It is a building that can be seen from the beach and the street so it needed to have a strong public face as well as private feel,” they say.

“One of the clients was the daughter of Max Dupain, the famous Australian photographer, as her grandmother had originally owned the land. She had spent her childhood summers here and many wonderful photos had been created here,” the firm notes.