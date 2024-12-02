Located on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, New Wave seeks to mediate between the best of indoor and outdoor living. Its interiors, crafted by Paddington-based practice Studio Gorman, incorporates a tonal palette of raw organic materials to reflect the outlook.

New Wave is the final piece in a knockdown rebuild undertaken by the clients. Purchasing a run down mid-century beach cottage in 2010, the couple resided within the dwelling for eight years with their family before doing away with the original home and creating something else entirely.

The brief passed to both the architect and Studio Gorman required a home that would take advantage of its sumptuous location, with a desire for the home to be warm and welcoming with a focus on sustainability.

The home comprises four bedrooms and three bathrooms across three levels, and an initial plan was devised before Studio Gorman truly came to the piece. The practice was asked to review, finesse and detail the approved building design, and subsequently altered the interiors and exteriors. As the home was being constructed, the studio worked with the client to support the design implementation.

Expansive glazing frames the surrounding views of the home, with the floorplan free flowing and rhythmic in composition. Timber and stone have been incorporated throughout both interior and exterior, with white walls, soft curtains and contemporary furnishings making for an assured yet gentle coastal abode.

New Wave thoughtfully acknowledges its surroundings through its strong implementations of glazing and robust materials. The home itself, while large in size, is warm in presence, offering its occupants and their guests a calm sanctuary away from the city thanks to the virtuosity of Studio Gorman.