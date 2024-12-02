New Street House, located in the heart of Brighton, stands as a testament to the harmonious fusion of Edwardian heritage and contemporary living.

This architectural gem is the result of a meticulous alteration and addition project that masterfully preserves the historic charm of the original residence while seamlessly incorporating modern comforts.

The essence of the project is to cater to the client's desire for a revitalised family home that embraces both heritage values and a connection to the outdoors. A defining feature of the New Street House is the retention and restoration of the original Federation features, such as the roofline and spaces beneath, echoing the architectural spirit of a bygone era. This preservation ethos extends throughout the property, respecting the intact streetscape and honouring the low-set heritage streetscape.

Challenges presented by the property's unique wedged shape and dual street frontages spurred innovative solutions. The project cleverly positions the main volume behind the existing high-pitched roof, ensuring that the primary street frontage on New Street remains consistent with its heritage neighbours. A thoughtful play of textures and materials, including a cantilevered brick eave, not only offers shelter for ground-level parking but also adds depth and character to the design.

The interiors of the New Street House seamlessly blend heritage aesthetics with modern functionality. Bathed in natural light, the new living spaces exude an airy brightness that enhances the overall sense of space.

A new kitchen becomes the heart of the home, connecting generations with its contemporary amenities. Two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, a laundry, and a master ensuite further expand the dwelling's capacity while adhering to a design that encourages family togetherness.

Sustainability lies at the core of the New Street House. Through careful material selection, reclaimed brickwork, and renewable timber cladding, the project treads lightly on the environment. Solar shading for north-facing windows harnesses the morning sun's energy, while provisions for future solar conversion underscore the commitment to renewable energy. The dwelling's comprehensive insulation and generous water storage for reticulation mitigate heating and cooling demands, emphasising its energy-efficient design.

New Street House stands as a prime example of architectural ingenuity that celebrates the past and embraces the future. Its delicate balance between heritage preservation and contemporary enhancements speaks to the seamless coexistence of eras.