Neville Street Residence

Renovating and restoring a single-fronted Victorian terrace house in Middle Park, Chan Architecture has reimagined Neville Street Residence to become a home that contrives connection and enhances liveability.

The addition to the heritage-listed home is set towards the rear to ensure the character and history of the home is retained at street view. The practice looked to increase space in the existing dwelling, which is accentuated by a certain depth to the space given by the v-grooved cobalt walls and subtle touches of colour throughout.

The front hallway of the dwelling was left intact, with two bedrooms located off to the side. The hallway opens out into the new living, dining and kitchen area which opens out to the rear courtyard. The kitchen is The living space features high ceilings, which furthers the sense of spaciousness upon entering the room. The perforated white metal stairs meld with the space, leading to the master bedroom, ensuite and parent’s retreat.

Given the home’s relatively small floorplan, every element of the design was carefully considered and customised to ensure both functionality and strong aesthetic. A robust palette of materials, consisting of metal and timber, bring depth to the space, with accents of blue and greens in the kitchen and bathroom bringing a distinctive character to the interior.

Chan Architecture has wisely preserved the disposition of Neville Street Residence, while increasing space and comfortability. The home’s interior palette is contemporary by design but is mindful of its Victorian roots, with the application of colour and tactile materials elevating the inside of the dwelling beyond its previous standing.

Project Summary
LocationMiddle Park, VIC
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectChan Architecture
PhotographerJohn Gollings
