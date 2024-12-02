Finding Nemo by the lake

From the architect:

The architecture of the building is subordinated to the overlooking the Masurian Lake district in north-eastern Poland within the geographical region of Masuria.

From an overall design perspective, the buildings do not disturb the landscape by opening the interior transparently to the beauty of the landscape.

The house was designed in a rectangular plan with a length of 50m, using practically the whole building site. The structure is adapted to the slope of the area. The building remains enigmatic from the access road and entrance.

In addition to the glass entrance and natural lighting provided by large windows, the kitchen on the other hand does not have any windows.

The roof has been made to be the same height as the ground level and is covered with gravel and also partly with grass.

Nemo House is a one-story building. Entry from the street level takes place through gradual lowering of the area in the form of a falling platform from a granite cube. All the main functions of the building are laid out in a linear arrangement parallel to the demarcation line of the lake.

Additional functions arranged in the second line of the building have been designed to not interfere with the views.

Along the main facade, the building has two semi-open atria - one narrower from the night side, the other in the living room section is its extension and also the main relaxation area with a view of the lake.

The reduction of the differences in the area has eased the descent along the wharf, thanks to which users have the ability to gain access to the lake. From this space come the main stairs that lead to a small pier by the private beach where boats can also be moored.

The house grew with the landscape. The author of the project, Przemek Olczyk, the owner of Mobius Architects studio, proved the superiority of the environment over the form in a place that required special sensitivity to its natural beauty.

The architect realised his own ambitions and expectations of the investor in a restrained project that raises the aesthetic value of the place where it was created.

Images: Supplied