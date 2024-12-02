Nelson House

From the architects:

The project brief was to create a warmer, natural light filled house with a strong connection to the outside.

The interior was reorganised, so all the living spaces are in an open plan arrangement. The design focussed on introducing more light, sun, views and storage. Storage spines were a feature in the living spaces. Window seats were added to provide framed views, intimate spaces, and additional storage. Timber and timber products were used as much as the budget allowed, for sustainability and to bring warmth to the spaces.

The solution was to create a more prominent entry and to reorganise the interiors spaces. The existing lounge room had no connection to the existing dining and living spaces. An extension was added in front of the existing dining area. The existing lounge room was converted to the main bedroom and ensuite. The extension was angled to clear the sewer mains. This meant all the living spaces were together, new openings created a better connection to the front and back garden, with openings to the northern side to bring in much needed light. The ceiling heights of the existing house was used as a datum for the new extension.

The sustainability features include using the extant 1980s house, passive solar design principles, using timber products, and using non-toxic paints systems. The visual connection to the front and back garden also incorporates biophilic design principles.