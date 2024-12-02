Combining principles of sustainability, adaptability, and innovation, Alexander Symes Architect’s Music Room stands as a testament to the practice’s commitment to creating sustainable and healthy living spaces.

When the clients approached ASA with an approved development application, their desire was to build a residence that could seamlessly integrate with the heritage conservation zone while also addressing specific challenges.

Situated next to the "Sze Yup Temple," where the burning of ink-printed prayer papers affects local air quality during certain winds, ASA faced the unique task of managing air quality and acoustics, all while ensuring adaptability for multigenerational living and resilience against future climate scenarios.

Passive House renovation methodology, known as EnerPHit, was adopted to overcome air quality adversities. Additionally, they utilised Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) construction, a carbon-efficient choice that simplified the build process on the tight suburban site.

The clients, a family of three, envisioned a home that would accommodate their teenage son and future-proof itself as a multigenerational space. They wanted flexibility, privacy, and a room capable of managing the intricate acoustics of music production while addressing air quality concerns related to their temple neighbour.

ASA, taking over the project from a previous architect, successfully preserved the approved building envelope, making modifications to materials, window placement, and internal floorplans within those confines. The result is a home that respects its surroundings while being thoroughly modern in design and function.

Reclaimed bricks from the original house now grace the exterior landscape, while recycled hardwood accents add character. Exposed CLT internally negates the need for additional linings, promoting dematerialization.

The Music Room boasts high-quality triple-glazed doors and windows, a heat-recovery ventilation system, under-floor water tanks, and a photovoltaic system with provisions for future battery integration. The home exports nearly six times the grid energy it consumes, embodying a commitment to a greener future.